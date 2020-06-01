Menu
Critical care paramedics are a the scene of a truck and car crash at Maleny.
Road closed as crews rush to serious truck, car crash

Ashley Carter
by
1st Jun 2020 12:43 PM
A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to a serious truck and car crash in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics, including critical care parameidics, were called to the crash on Howard Lane and Landsborough Maleny Rd about 12.20pm.

One person is being treated at the scene, however the extent of their injuries is unclear at this stage.

The rescue helicopter has been dispatched and is expected to land at the Maleny Showgrounds.

Police have closed Landsborough Maleny Rd and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

More to come.

