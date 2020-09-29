Menu
Crews have rushed to a truck fire in Federal. Photo: File
Crews rush to Bruce Hwy as truck goes up in flames

Eden Boyd
29th Sep 2020 1:25 PM
A grass fire has erupted in the Sunshine Coast hinterland after a truck went up in flames on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were on scene at Federal after they were called about 12.40pm.

She said firefighters arrived to find the truck "well involved" in flames, with another crew rushing to the highway.

A half-a-hectare grass fire has also ignited as a result of the blaze.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said "heavy delays" were expected near the Pomona exit as officers directed traffic in the northbound lane.

Paramedics are on scene but no patients have required treatment.

More to come.

