Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire at Belli Park. Picture: File
Breaking

Crews rush to hinterland as grassfire breaks out

Staff reporter
21st Oct 2020 9:32 AM
Firefighters have rushed to a vegetation fire west of Eumundi this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said in a statement crews had been called to the fire burning near Paddy Melon Lane and Jorgenson Rd in Belli Park.

The fire was posing no threat to property at the time.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke and have been advised to close windows and doors if suffering from a respiratory condition.

As smoke may reduce visibility, drivers travelling on the surrounding roads should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

