QFES were called to reports of a car fire which sparked a bushland blaze in Cooloolabin.
Crews rush to scene as car fire sparks bushland blaze

Amber Hooker
1st Sep 2020 9:30 AM
A vehicle appears to have escalated into a scrub blaze after a Landrover Discovery came off the road and into bushland in Cooloolabin early Tuesday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported they were called to Nichols Rd at 1.30am and arrived at 1.45am to find an area of 100m by 20m alight.

Police also responded, but a spokesman said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances related to the incident.

A QFES spokesman said the fire appeared to have started from a vehicle going into bushland.

They said the fire was under control by 2am, and crews blackened out the area.

They made the area safe and left the property in the hands of the owner by 2.45am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances related to this incident.

