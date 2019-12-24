Menu
Emergency Fire crews discuss tactics to control a fire at Peregian Springs. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Crews to remain ‘mopping up’ at fire scene

Caitlin Zerafa
24th Dec 2019 10:34 AM
FIRE crews remain on scene today as a fire which began almost a week ago continue to burn.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are mopping up and blackening out near Doonan Bridge Road North, Grays Road and Peregian Springs Drive, Sunshine Motorway (also known as Emu Mountain Road).

“Crews will continue to patrol and monitor the area over the coming days as the fire will continue to smoulder,” a QFES statement said.

“There is no threat to property at this time.”

QFES advises nearby residents may be affected by smoke and are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

The blaze broke out in bushland just north of the Peregian Springs estate and took hold of surrounding vegetation.

The fire caused 80 homes to be evacuated and burnt through 1200 ha of bush and farmland, luckily without loss of homes or injury.

Fire investigators believed if the if it had not been stopped at Grays Road, Doonan the outcome may have been very different.

The blaze is thought to have been deliberately lit.

