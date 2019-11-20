Crime novelist to speak

LAUNCH: Author Paul Williams will be at Annie’s Books on Peregian on December 5.

LAUNCH: Author Paul Williams will be at Annie’s Books on Peregian on December 5.

TWELVE Days is the first of three crime novels written by Paul Williams.

Published in time for Christmas, the 12 days of Christmas create the time frame for the book.

Paul is very well known in the literary circles of the Sunshine Coast, and is launching the book at an evening wine-and-cheese soiree to be held on Thursday, December 5, at 6pm, on the footpath at Annie’s Books, 8 Kingfisher Dr, Peregian Beach.

It will be the last literary event run by the bookshop for 2019.

Paul was born in the UK but grew up in Africa where he spent two years in a civil war as a frontline medic.

Surviving that, he has been a radio DJ in Zimbabwe, a surfer in Durban, South Africa, and a lead guitarist in a rock band in the Middle East.

He has a PhD from the USA and is currently the program leader of creative writing at the University of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

His memoir about the war, Soldier Blue (New Africa Books 2007), won Book of the Year in South Africa in 2008, and since then he has published internationally across several genres.

Paul lives near the beach with his wife Shelley Davidow and his son Tim.