Crime scene as woman, 36, found dead in property

UPDATE

POLICE have revealed the woman who died at Apple Lodge in South Townsville is a 36-year-old woman from Cosgrove.

In a statement police said they were called to the lodge on McIlwraith St, South Townsville about 4.15am after the woman was found with injuries, inside one of the rooms.

"The Cosgrove woman, who sometimes stayed at this residence, was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said.

Detectives from Townsville Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating, and a crime scene has been declared.

Specialised police including Scenes of Crime and Scientific officers are at the residence now.

A post mortem will be conducted to help determine the cause of death.

Police said it was unknown at this time if the death is suspicious.

Anyone with information which could help with the investigation is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

EARLIER

POLICE, including forensic officers, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman on McIlwraith St, South Townsville.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the woman was found inside the address of Apple Lodge.

A sign advertises weekly rooms are available from $155.

The lodge is next to Allure Hotel and Apartments, and is opposite from C&K Childcare and Kindergarten.

A woman who lives two doors down from the lodge, who did not wish to be named, saw police and paramedics outside the address about 4am.

"There's always police there," she said.

Another neighbour, who did not see or hear anything at the time, said there had been incidents at the lodge in the past.

Police remain on scene and children are beginning to arrive at the childcare and kindergarten centre.

Police at the scene of a sudden death in South Townsville at Apple Lodge.

EARLIER

Her death is being treated as a sudden death.

A crime scene has been established and officers from Townsville's Criminal Investigations Branch are continuing to investigate.

The age of the woman is not yet known.

MORE TO COME.