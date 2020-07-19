Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed investigations were continuing after police were called to a reported stabbing at 8.50pm on Saturday.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed investigations were continuing after police were called to a reported stabbing at 8.50pm on Saturday.
Crime

Crime scene declared after Andergrove stabbing

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
19th Jul 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a man was stabbed in Andergrove last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police and paramedics were called to the reported stabbing at 8.50pm Saturday.

The man in his 30s was treated for a small wound to his leg, he said.

Police declared a crime scene at the property about 9.20pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics attended the wounding incident.

The man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Subscriber benefits:

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

andergrove andergrove crime mackay mackay base hospital mackay crime mackay stabbing queenslance police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Divisive oyster reefs plan splits council ranks

        premium_icon Divisive oyster reefs plan splits council ranks

        News The $2.4 million Noosa River oyster ecosystem restoration project is now a done deal after plenty of council debate.

        Top 10 suburbs searched as safe havens

        Top 10 suburbs searched as safe havens

        Property Overseas expats buying in Australia to escape COVID-19

        ‘Mass exodus’: Farmer calls on public support amid crisis

        premium_icon ‘Mass exodus’: Farmer calls on public support amid crisis

        News Maleny Dairies’ Ross Hopper urges customers to pay farmers what their products are...

        Tourists enticed to enter the virus-free biosphere

        premium_icon Tourists enticed to enter the virus-free biosphere

        Travel Tourism Noosa is looking to take full advantage of the first direct flights from...