Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A crime scene has been declared at a Moreton Bay property after a teenage was hospitalised with serious stab wounds overnight.
A crime scene has been declared at a Moreton Bay property after a teenage was hospitalised with serious stab wounds overnight.
News

Crime scene declared after teenage boy allegedly stabbed

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Apr 2021 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared in Moreton Bay after a teenage boy was allegedly stabbed in the stomach twice overnight.

Emergency services were called to a home in Kurwongbah, west of North Lakes, about 12.40am Saturday where a teenage boy had two abdominal wounds to his stomach.

Critical care paramedics assessed the boy who was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a crime scene has been declared and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile on the Gold Coast, paramedics were called to Mildura Drive at 4.10am after a man in his late teens sustained small wounds to his abdomen.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition as police investigations continue.

Originally published as Crime scene declared after teenage boy allegedly stabbed

More Stories

alleged stabbing crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No bail for man accused of attempted rape in Noosa

        Premium Content No bail for man accused of attempted rape in Noosa

        Crime The case of a young man who allegedly tried to rape a woman in Noosa has been described as “horrific” in court.

        ENTRIES OPEN: Who offers best service on Coast

        ENTRIES OPEN: Who offers best service on Coast

        Community A new 92.7 Mix FM and Sunshine Coast Daily campaign is on a quest to celebrate the...

        10 suburbs where COVID fragments detected in sewage

        Premium Content 10 suburbs where COVID fragments detected in sewage

        Health COVID-19 fragments detected in Noosa’s wastewater treatment plant.

        Rug up: Coast’s temperatures ready to dip overnight

        Premium Content Rug up: Coast’s temperatures ready to dip overnight

        Weather Overnight temperatures across the Sunshine Coast are set to drop