Woman dead in suspected murder-suicide attempt

UPDATE: POLICE are investigating a possible murder-suicide attempt at a home in Mango Hill.

The body of a woman in her 70s was discovered at a home on Topaz Drive shortly after 1pm after a person made a Triple-0 call.

A man in his 40s, understood to be the woman's son, has been taken to hospital with significant injuries. The man and woman were known to each other, police said.

The man is receiving treatment at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Neighbours said it was a typically quiet street to live on.

Many residents said they weren't home at the time of the incident but others heard screaming and a loud bang.

Tessa Tuipulotu said she was startled when around lunchtime a loud bang was heard across the area.

"Yeah it was a bit scary," she said.

"I have no idea what's happened. There are a lot of kids in this area so I hope everyone is ok."

A crime scene at a residential house in Mango Hill, Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

EARLIER: A MORETON Bay woman has been found dead and a man has been taken to hospital with injuries after what paramedics described as a "serious domestic violence incident" on Thursday.

Police have established a crime scene at Topaz Drive in Mango Hill, 30km north of Brisbane.

Queensland Police received a triple-zero call shortly after 1pm and arrived at the home to find the body of a woman

Police forensics officers at a crime scene at a house in Mango Hill. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

in her 70s and a man with serious, potentially self-inflicted injuries.

Police initially said both parties were injured but updated a statement shortly after 3pm confirming the woman had died.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service told news.com.au they responded to a "serious domestic violence incident" at the property where a man in his 40s was transported to Royal Brisbane Hospital with what are believed to be self-inflicted injuries.

The home at 44 Topaz Drive that has been taped off by police.

It is not yet known what condition the body was in or what led to the woman's death.

Pictures from news helicopters show the home, as well as a large section of the street, have been taped off. Forensic police are on scene gathering evidence.

ABC News reports a "large blood stain" could be seen outside the front door of the property.

Parents with students attending nearby Mango Hill State School have been asked to collect them or direct them not to walk home via Topaz Drive.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.