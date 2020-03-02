Menu
A man and woman were arrested for several stealing offences in the Noosa region last week.
Crime

Crime spree ends in cuffs after ‘spike’ in thefts

Ashley Carter
2nd Mar 2020 3:40 PM
TWO people have been arrested for multiple stealing offences after a “spike” of thefts in the Noosa region.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said police had been “experiencing a real spike in thefts”, particularly at the Noosa Junction and Noosa Civic shopping centres.

On Thursday, police arrested a man and woman at Noosa Junction in relation to the stealing offences.

Sen-Sgt Carroll said officers seized thousands of dollars in clothing and electronics that had allegedly been stolen from “high-end” stores in Noosa Junction, Noosa Civic and the Noosa Plaza as well as the Sunshine Plaza and Kawana Shoppingworld.

The man and woman, both aged 26, were charged with stealing, enter premises and commit indictable offence and fraud.

Damon Murphy pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday and was sentenced to six months’ in jail, suspended for a year.

His co-accused, Georgia Kerr-Reeve, was released on bail on Friday with a condition that she not contact Murphy, Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

But last night, police found the pair together at the Royal Mail Hotel Tewantin and Ms Kerr-Reeve was taken into custody.

She pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning to the breach of bail and was fined $400. She is yet to enter a plea for the stealing charge.

