Crime spree in Cooroy has police issue warning

COOROY homes has been falling victim to opportunistic thefts despite the directives to stay home and lockdown with no unessential people movements.

Senior Constable Rebecca McMeniman said over the past couple of days offenders have been entering properties, stealing items that are lying around the yard or garages as well as entering unlocked vehicles.

“Please ensure that all valuable items and your vehicles are locked while parked within side the boundary of your property,” she said.

“Between April 5 and April 7, offenders have entered a property on Oak St, Cooroy. They have entered two vehicles and have then proceeded to steal a blue, girls mountain bike from the property.”

She said between April 6 and April 7, offenders have entered a property on Wattle St, Cooroy. They have entered a vehicle and they have stolen cigarettes, money and accessories.

As well between April 6 and April 7, offenders have entered a property on Oak St, Cooroy. They have stolen a scooter from the yard and have taken money from an unlocked vehicle parked at the property.

Then between April 1 and April 7, offenders have entered a property on Belli Creek Rd, Cooroy. They have entered an unsecured area underneath the house and taken a Kawasaki brush cutter.

“On April 7, offenders have entered an unlocked vehicle parked at an address in Wattle St, Cooroy. They have taken money and a bag from the vehicle.

“Between April 6 and April 7, offenders have entered two unlocked, parked vehicles at an “address in Oregon Crt, Cooroy.”

Sen Constable McMeniman said between April 6 and April 7, offenders have entered a vehicle parked at an address in Wattle St, Cooroy.

She said investigations are continuing in relation to these matters. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Learn more about how to protect your home here: www.police.qld.gov.au/safety-and-preventing-crime/home-security

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.