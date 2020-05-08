Menu
Cooroy Police are currently investigating a number of incidents in the town in the past 48 hours.
Crime wave grips Coast town as cops hunt thieves, vandals

Matt Collins
8th May 2020 3:30 PM
Police have begun investigations into a number of alleged incidents in Cooroy in the past 48 hours, including a man threatening passers-by with a baseball bat.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed at least four alleged incidents have occurred in the past 48 hours.

These include a man threatened with a baseball bat by another male on a bike as he walked along Diamond Street at around 6am on Friday, May 8.

Thankfully the man was not injured.

Later that day, a silver Volkswagen Golf parked outside the Cooroora Vet on Diamond St was damaged, with several windows being smashed.

This comes after a young family had their car stolen from their Kauri St driveway on Thursday morning.

It is all getting too much for Cooroy resident Michael Davies who woke at midnight on Thursday to the deafening screams of his daughter who saw a man in their house.

“The bloke was standing there in the kitchen,” he said.

“The next morning we realised our phones were stolen.

“There seems to be a crime wave at the moment,” he said.

Police advised no arrests had been made at this stage in relation to the incidents.

They are looking into the possibility the incidents are related.

Senior constable Rod Kiernan from Cooroy Police Station confirmed they were aware of the incidents and investigations were underway.

