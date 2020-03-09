Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CRIME: See what went down in Roma this week.
CRIME: See what went down in Roma this week.
News

CRIME WRAP: Juveniles chase delivery driver with fishing pole

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
9th Mar 2020 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Lock it, or lose it

POLICE have urged residents to secure their houses and cars after a spate of recent break-ins overnight on March 3-4, cars on Taylor St, Northern Rd, Marsden Ct and Alexander Ave. Two wallets and a set of spare car keys were stolen from the vehicles. On March 7, a vehicle was broken into on Lovell St. The owner had left his car keys inside the car, which were stolen, as well as $15 cash. The same night two vehicles from Taylor St were rummaged through at the same address. Nothing was stolen from either. On March 8 at 2.44am, a vehicle on McDowall St was broken into.

Nothing was stolen from the car, but a pair of shoes was stolen from outside the front door.

Verbal abuse

A DRUNKEN man wielding a crowbar has been handed a court date. On March 3 at 7.15am, police allege they were alerted to a 46-year-old man threatening violence while armed with a crowbar to other workers on a mining premise in Roma. Police arrived on scene and observed he was intoxicated, but no physical damage had been done. He was issued a notice to appear in Roma Magistrates Court on April 8.

Refusal to leave

A PUB goer who refused to leave has been charged with public nuisance. On March 8 at 1.20am, police allege they were called to the Club Hotel where a 26-year-old man who had been ejected from the venue got into a scuffle. After being ejected from the pub, he verbally abused security before getting into a fight with another person and had to be restrained by staff. He was issued with a Notice to Appear.

Fast and furious

A MAN who was chased on a motorised scooter by juveniles with a broken fishing pole is still being investigated. On March 7 at 8pm, police received a call from a 18-year-old who said he was being chased and threatened by a group of four juveniles on Cottell St. Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Roma police.

Drug drivers caught

A 27-year-old man was intercepted on Ashburn Rd on March 3 at 9.30pm.

He returned a positive reading for a random drug test and was issued a 24-hour suspension.

He was issued a Notice to Appear.

A 21-year-old woman was caught on March 6 at 10.05am on South St.

She returned a positive result for a roadside drug test and was issued with a Notice to Appear.

A 37-year-old man was caught drug driving on Miscamble St on March 6 at 1.15pm.

After returned a positive result for a roadside drug test, he was issued with a Notice to Appear.

Driver hospitalised after crash

A WOMAN driver has been issued an infringement notice after they failed to give way.

On March 4 at 3.30pm, two cars crashed at the intersection of Lyndon St and Station St.

A 34-year-old woman and a 18-year-old man were the drivers involved in the crash.

The women was taken to Roma hospital with minor injuries.

Knife found in search

A KNIFE was uncovered in a man’s hoodie after police searched him.

On March 5 at 3.50am, police located the 21-year-old man on Albert St. After searching him, they found a knife in the pouch of his jumper.

He was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on April 8.

Woman not McHappy

REFUSAL to pay for her food at McDonalds Roma has landed one Woman a court date.

On March 7 at 8pm, police were called to McDonalds, as staff told them a customer was refusing to pay. After attending the scene, they located the 44-year-old woman, who after searching her found 4g of cannabis mixed with tobacco.

She was issued with a Notice to Appear.

Hospital theft

A WOMAN who stole a needle and syringe from the Roma Hospital has been caught by police.

On March 8 at 11pm, police were called to the Roma Hospital after getting a call that a 19-year-old female who had been at the hospital for treatment stole a needle and syringe.

She was issued with a Notice to Appear.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic Noosa event in jeopardy

        premium_icon Iconic Noosa event in jeopardy

        News ‘We are seriously very concerned about it at the moment.’

        How this school is preparing students for artsy future

        premium_icon How this school is preparing students for artsy future

        News One Noosa school is proving how bright a career in the arts can be, providing their...

        More election ‘argy bargy’ claims tested as debate heats up

        premium_icon More election ‘argy bargy’ claims tested as debate heats up

        Council News One of the most heated Noosa Council election campaigns in memory has seen another...

        Keep your brollies handy today as rain continues

        premium_icon Keep your brollies handy today as rain continues

        Weather Rain is expected to continue falling today as the system responsible for the wet...