Cringey or creepy? Bizarre story behind viral wedding photo

A bride has slammed her "embarrassing" mother-in-law who pushed into her dance with her husband at the wedding.

Taking to Reddit, user Skiski89 shared a snap taken on her wedding day which captured the "uncomfortable moment."

The photo, which was captioned "picture is worth a thousand words", showed the mother of the groom dressed in blue with an arm wrapped around her son's waist.

She can be seen reaching out to touch her now daughter-in-law's face who is pictured recoiling in horror at the moment.

The bride wrote: "Here's a lovely 'candid' pic taken from my wedding.

"DH (darling husband) pushed MIL away right after this and put his arms around me as we walked away to take our seats at our head table. It gives me heartburn just looking at it."

And it seems that fellow group members were equally horrified by the mum's behaviour with her photo receiving hundreds of comments.

One wrote: "How tone deaf is she? She's just embarrassing herself."

"Okay, that is one creepy picture" added a second.

While a third wrote: "I don't think I've ever seen WTF expressed purely in body language quite so well before."

Agreeing another commented: "Dude. I can feel your cringe and have sympathetic cringes for you. Ugh, gross. So f**king condescending!"

The bride went on to reveal how her mother-in-law went on to make an impromptu speech during the reception.

She continued: "I wanted to claw her face when she reached for my face.

"She gave some bulls*** speech about how she is so glad that I am part of their faaaaaaammmmmilly now.

"Even though she told DH not to marry me. Her actual speech in front of everyone made me feel nauseated with how fake it was."

The photo was shared on the subreddit r/JUSTNOMIL.

The group has 950,000 members and is described as "a place to get support and advice dealing with mean, nasty, toxic, and/or abusive MILs and moms."

