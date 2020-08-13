Menu
Paramedics have rushed to Pinbarren after a vehicle and motorbike crash.
Man suffers serious injuries after motorbike collision

Eden Boyd
13th Aug 2020 2:38 PM | Updated: 3:17 PM
UPDATE 3.20PM:

A man has been taken to hospital after a car and motorbike crash at Pinbarren on Thursday afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics took the man with chest injuries to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

EARLIER:

Paramedics have rushed to a car and motorbike smash on the Sunshine Coast after a man suffered serious injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Greenridge Pinbarren Rd and Pomona Kin Kin Rd at Pinbarren about 1.35pm on Thursday.

She said the vehicle and motorbike crash had left a man with serious chest injuries.

Critical care paramedics were also in attendance.

More to come.

