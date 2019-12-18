Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 25-year-old man is in custody after he was found unconscious on the road with a loaded gun early this morning. Photo: File
A 25-year-old man is in custody after he was found unconscious on the road with a loaded gun early this morning. Photo: File
Crime

Locked and loaded: Rider crashes with pistol in pocket

Ashley Carter
18th Dec 2019 6:52 AM | Updated: 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after he was found unconscious on a major Sunshine Coast road this morning with a loaded gun in his pocket.

Acting Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Chris Eaton said police and paramedics were called to David Low Way at Yaroomba just after 2am and found the man lying unconscious next to his motorbike after a low-speed crash. 

He had a loaded handgun in his pocket, as well as a substantial sum of cash, Det Snr Sgt Eaton said.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries and has since been released into police custody.

Det Snr Sgt Eaton said there was no indication the man had been involved in an altercation with another person.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
crime motorbike crash queensland police yaroomba
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 Christmas activities perfect for children

        premium_icon 10 Christmas activities perfect for children

        News Keep the children entertained in the lead up to December 25 with this list of Christmas activities around Noosa.

        Neighbourhood share warm thanks to fireys

        premium_icon Neighbourhood share warm thanks to fireys

        News Residents in Peregian Beach turned their annual street Christmas party into an...

        Two injured after head-on crash on major road

        premium_icon Two injured after head-on crash on major road

        Breaking Traffic blocked after two-vehicle crash

        Silly season prompts extra police presence

        premium_icon Silly season prompts extra police presence

        Crime Local police will be out in full force during the Christmas period and are pleading...