'Fears of massive brain trauma': Critical teen needs prayers

Tristan Sik, a year 8 Victory College student, remains a in a critical condition in hospital after crashing into a car on his push bike.

A RAINBOW Beach teen who was knocked off his push bike in a car crash on the weekend is in a critical condition in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Tristan Sik, a year eight student at Gympie's Victory College, has been in an induced coma since Saturday when he crashed with a car as he rode his bike around a corner in Rainbow Beach.

The impact was immense for the 13-year-old who was flown to Brisbane after suffering a broken collarbone, pelvis and lower left leg, fractures to the skull and right eye and bleeding and pressure on the brain which is being monitored with a pressure switch inserted into his brain.

Now his parents Carolyn and Dave Elder, who are by Tristan's side in hospital, are asking for all the prayers they can get for their "beautiful, caring and adventurous boy."

They said it has been every parents worst nightmare.

"I am so scared of massive brain trauma but medically it is pointing in the right direction," Mrs Elder said this morning.

She said exact information on his condition was unclear until they begin to bring him out of the coma but the good news was the swelling on his brain had stabilised, his pupils were both reacting and dilating and a CT scan of his spine looked promising.

Tristan's mother believes two things saved her son's life on Saturday; Tristan's helmet and the work of the emergency services - which included the fast response of the paramedics on the ground and Lifelflight who stabilised Tristan and had him at Lady Cilento Hospital within two hours.

"He didn't do anything wrong but not see the car that was travelling behind the caravan he was giving way to," Mrs Elder said of the accident that occurred just after 9am on the corner of Carlo and Karoonda Rds in Rainbow Beach.

"It is so scary to go through this.

"You never think it will be you - I'm so grateful for all the times I hassled him to wear his helmet and do it up."

As a long-time business sponsor of LifeFlight, she was also very grateful for their service.

Support has been flowing in for the family, who also have three younger children and are well-known in the community as the owners of four business; Rainbow Beach Towing, 4x4 Hire, Service Centre and Fraser Island Towing.

The family said Victory College, where Tristan attends high school, had their Chaplain visiting on Saturday night and one of Tristan's teachers praying with him by his bedside yesterday.

Mrs Elder said the community support was very touching in a "really horrible situation where they have been feeling very helpless."

They would like the community to continue to keep Tristan in their prayers.

"He is just such a beautiful caring and adventurous boy who loves his friends with everything he has and loves anything outdoorsy like motorbikes, camping and fishing," his mother said.