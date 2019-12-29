Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lake Macdonald dam is still dropping despite some handy local falls.
Lake Macdonald dam is still dropping despite some handy local falls.
News

Critical water supply still dwindling…

Peter Gardiner
29th Dec 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE almost 30mm of rain falling in the Lake Macdonald catchment area in the seven days to last Friday, the local water storage continues to dwindle with a .6 drop in the Seqwater measurement of dam capacity.

The lake is now at 78 per cent or 6, 264 megalitres as the SEQ water grid level drops to 56.6 per cent, ever closer to the 50 per cent trigger for water restrictions. Lake Wivenhoe, the region’s major water storage sits at 44 per cent after just 18mm of rain in the catchment for the week and Somerset Dam sits at 65.1 per cent capacity.

Seqwater said the grid makes up almost 90 per cent of the area’s total water storage volume.

In the Coast region the Ewen Maddock dam is at 74.4 per cent, Cooloolabin sits at 72.7 and Wappa is at 92.2 per cent.

dam levels noosa water supply
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The mother lode of Moreton oysters?

        premium_icon The mother lode of Moreton oysters?

        News New oyster research in Noosa River plus a scheme to bring back the prawns.

        GALLERY: Noosa babies celebrate first Christmas

        premium_icon GALLERY: Noosa babies celebrate first Christmas

        Offbeat These adorable Noosa babies celebrated their first Christmas in 2019 and it was...

        WATCH: Coast man caught at highest speed in state

        premium_icon WATCH: Coast man caught at highest speed in state

        Crime Police have released vision of a Coast man driving 60km/h over the speed limit...

        Makepeace chef to take on ginger festival

        premium_icon Makepeace chef to take on ginger festival

        Food & Entertainment The executive chef on the exclusive Makepeace Island is one of many faces set to...