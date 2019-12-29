Critical water supply still dwindling…

DESPITE almost 30mm of rain falling in the Lake Macdonald catchment area in the seven days to last Friday, the local water storage continues to dwindle with a .6 drop in the Seqwater measurement of dam capacity.

The lake is now at 78 per cent or 6, 264 megalitres as the SEQ water grid level drops to 56.6 per cent, ever closer to the 50 per cent trigger for water restrictions. Lake Wivenhoe, the region’s major water storage sits at 44 per cent after just 18mm of rain in the catchment for the week and Somerset Dam sits at 65.1 per cent capacity.

Seqwater said the grid makes up almost 90 per cent of the area’s total water storage volume.

In the Coast region the Ewen Maddock dam is at 74.4 per cent, Cooloolabin sits at 72.7 and Wappa is at 92.2 per cent.