Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
Offbeat

Crocodiles take note of social distancing too

by SARAH MATTHEWS
15th May 2020 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks.

According to Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, the park's kiosk will also reopen this on Friday afternoon.

"Remember no glass anywhere near the water and follow Rangers advice at all times," NT Parks and Wildlife said in a Facebook post.

It comes after a number of the Territory's national parks were reopened late last month as a park of the Gunner Government's first stage of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Originally published as Crocs take note of social distancing too: Berry Springs reopens

1coronavirus berry springs nature park editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WAY TO GO: Fraser open again for day visits

        WAY TO GO: Fraser open again for day visits

        News As of this weekend this weekend K’gari (Fraser Island) will reopen this weekend to beach driving, but only for day-use visitors with a valid Vehicle Access Permit.

        Back to the ‘new’ daily grind for Noosa restaurants

        premium_icon Back to the ‘new’ daily grind for Noosa restaurants

        Business Many local restaurants will reopen to dinners from Saturday as they work to adjust...

        The finance strategy saving families, but it’s not ideal

        premium_icon The finance strategy saving families, but it’s not ideal

        Money More and more Australian families are struggling to make ends meet.

        Preparing for the tourist comeback

        premium_icon Preparing for the tourist comeback

        News While Tourism Noosa’s 100 plus volunteers have been stood down due to the COVID-19...