Sharks coach Shane Flanagan. NRL coaches come together to discuss potential rule changes at NRL HQ at Moore Park. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Rugby League

Sharks set to make call on Flanagan’s coaching future

9th Dec 2018 11:43 AM

CRONULLA insist a deal with Shane Flanagan is imminent as he prepares to become the Sharks' longest-serving coach.

Flanagan is off-contract at the end of 2019 but his future is seen as being up in the air as the club's salary cap investigation continues to swirl.

It's been reported the Sharks could choose not to renew his contract if the NRL's investigation's findings are unfavourable and that illegal payments were made to players.

It seems unthinkable given his standing within the club's pantheon after helming 2016's drought-breaking premiership win.

He goes into 2019 having coached 185 games at the club and will in round 23 next year surpass John Lang's (206 games) mark for most games in charge of the Sharks.

His son, playmaker Kyle Flanagan, earlier in the week signed a three-year contract extension.

And CEO Barry Russell says they intend keeping both Flanagans in the Shire for the foreseeable future.

Cronulla Sharks coach Shane Flanagan. Picture by Damian Shaw
"Again there has been speculation as to Shane Flanagan's future," he said in a letter to the club's members.

"We are in discussions with a view to finalising his future as soon as possible.

"Shane is busy preparing a team and coaching through the pre-season but negotiations are ongoing and we are confident a deal will be struck and a contract signed in the very near future."

Russell said the club had been given no indication as to when the salary cap investigation would be wrapped up.

News Corp Australia

