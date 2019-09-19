CrossFit junkies sweat for a cause

FIT FUNDRAISER: Gym junkies from CrossFit Noosa and CrossFit 4566 participated in a fitness course to raise money for Peregian fire victims and emergency services.

COMMUNITY spirit continues to shine bright as a few keen fitness fanatics sweated their way through a gruelling CrossFit course to raise money for fire victims.

On Saturday, September 14, athletes from both CrossFit Noosa and CrossFit 4566 came together at Girraween Sports Complex to raise funds for residents affected by the recent bushfires, as well as the emergency services personnel who worked so selflessly.

CrossFit 4566’s Tammy Kelly said the CrossFitter’s completed a workout named “Peregian” in teams of four.

“It entailed a 200 calorie row, two-kilometre run carrying kettlebells and 200 burpee box jump overs,” Ms Kelly said.

“The spirit and camaraderie displayed throughout the workout was inspiring, showing yet again the power of coming together as a community.”

She said while there is a common misconception CrossFit is for the “hardcore” athlete, the day was very family orientated and more than 60 people turned up to show support.

“We had everyday people doing a strenuous workout, from mums to 50-plus and our teens. It was all ages.

“We have firefighters, police and ambulance who train with us so it was great to support them.”

The day raised about $1500.