Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A crowd gathers to release balloons and say farewell to Connor Andersen and Chloe McArthur, who died in a crash at Torbanlea last week.
A crowd gathers to release balloons and say farewell to Connor Andersen and Chloe McArthur, who died in a crash at Torbanlea last week.
News

Crowd gathers in M’boro to remember two lives cut short

Carlie Walker
18th Jun 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 19th Jun 2020 5:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLOONS drifted into the air as a crowd gathered to remember the lives of Chloe McArthur and her boyfriend Connor Andersen at Maryborough Sailing Club this week.

The couple were killed in a horror crash at Torbanlea on June 12.

Josh Galvin had known Connor, 21, since primary school.

When he started at a new school, Connor was one of the first people to introduce himself to Josh.

"He made me feel like a human," Josh said.

"He was my best friend."

Josh said being told of Connor's death was devastating.

"Part of me was literally ripped out of my chest," he said.

"I thought they were lying to me when they told me.

"It feels like I'm missing the other half of me."

He regrets he never got to meet Chloe, 17, but says from what he knew they were very much in love.

"They were both very happy together," he said,

Josh said it was comforting to be with other people who had known and loved Connor and Chloe at the gathering.

"Connor was very kind-hearted person," he said.

"He was always smiling, always in a good mood.

"No matter what his mood was, he was always trying to get other people to smile and be happy.

"He would do the stupidest things to try to get us to laugh."

Connor worked at McDonalds and Dominos and had a passion for motorcycles and cars.

"The drive-through at McDonalds will never be the same," Josh said.

While releasing the balloons was emotional, Josh said he believed the event also helped the community grieve.

"I know he's in a better place," Josh said.

More Stories

editors picks fccrash maryborough torbanlea tragedy
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Volunteers wanted: Qld COVID-19 vaccine trial date revealed

        premium_icon Volunteers wanted: Qld COVID-19 vaccine trial date revealed

        Health Recruitment will begin today for a much-anticipated human trial of the University of Queensland’s COVID-19 vaccine. HERE’S HOW TO JOIN THE TRIAL

        Love is in the ‘hair’ for salon under the pump

        premium_icon Love is in the ‘hair’ for salon under the pump

        Business A popular salon is now a cut above after moving to a new location

        Volunteers return to Hastings St inspiration centre

        premium_icon Volunteers return to Hastings St inspiration centre

        News “They provide such an important role in welcoming visitors and providing them with...

        Inskip booking error gives industry false hope

        premium_icon Inskip booking error gives industry false hope

        News Operators say they won’t be able to recover under current caps