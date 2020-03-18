Crowd lock out: Meet the Noosa candidates by livestreaming

THE vital final Noosa Council election debate is following the lead of the NRL with a Peregian Beach meet the candidates night a “players only” affair.

Health fears over the pandemic sweeping the world has seen the Peregian Beach Community Association the candidates forum and debate live-streamed to voters in their homes with no audience in attendance.

PBCA president Barry Cotterell said the event, starting at 2pm on Saturday, March 21 has been redesigned to reduce the health risk from a large crowd gathering in close proximity.

“PBCA has been protecting and defending Peregian Beach and Marcus Beach for more than 20-years, so we see this as part of our duty of care to residents,” he said.

“This will be Noosa’s final chance to see and hear from candidates and make up their minds.”

A highlight will be the first extended debate between the two mayoral candidates.”

Mr Cotterell said it will be a “strictly candidates only event”

“There will be no friends, cheer squads or campaign helpers.”

He said social distancing will be in place.

The forum and debate will be livestreamed via the PBCA Facebook page and via the PBCA website – pbcai.org.

Meanwhile the Cooroy – Pomona RSL Sub-Branch has been forced to cancel its 100 Year Anniversary and Community Day for the Cooroy Memorial Hall that was to take place March 29 due to coronavirus concerns.

And the Historic Motor Cycle Club of Queensland has cancelled its Vintage Indian Chapter s annual 2020 Easter Motor Cycle rally based in Pomona that was to take place from April

10 to April 13, over health concerns.