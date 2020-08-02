Menu
Kalyn Ponga kicks off the NRL match between Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights at Sunshine Coast Stadium.
Rugby League

Crowd packs in for afternoon of top class footy

Stuart Cumming
2nd Aug 2020 4:52 PM
A large crowd has settled in for an afternoon of first class footy as the Melbourne Storm host the Newcastle Knights at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

The teams stood side-by-side just before kick-off in the Indigenous round match as Sunshine Coast Kabi Kabi man Kerry Neill gave a spirited message on the big screen about the importance of acknowledging the land’s traditional owners.

The Storm has adopted the Sunshine Coast as their home ground while the Victorian capital grapples with a coronavirus outbreak.

The “home team” were up 16 to 6 as the match neared the end of the first half.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

