AFL skipper cops season-ending ban

Crows skipper Taylor Walker looks set to miss the rest of the season. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

ADELAIDE skipper Taylor Walker's AFL season is likely over after he was handed a two-game suspension for his sling tackle on GWS star Josh Kelly.

Walker was charged with rough conduct after knocking out Kelly with a heavy tackle in the third quarter of Saturday's clash in Canberra.

The Giants went on to win by 14 points but paid a costly injury toll with Heath Shaw (knee) and Sam Reid (hamstring) also failing to see out the match.

Kelly would be a big loss for the third-placed Giants, who come up against Sydney and Melbourne in their quest to lock away a top-four finish.

AFL match review officer Michael Christian classified the tackle as careless contact with high impact.

"In this particular case I believe there are elements of a sling (tackle) … it was a dangerous tackle and then it came to a question of impact," he told reporters.

Josh Kelly was slung by Walker in an ugly exchange.

"Clearly Josh Kelly was in a bad way … it took a long time for him to get from the ground."

Adelaide has the option of challenging Walker's ban but is unlikely to do so with two games remaining, given the Crows are out of finals contention.

Walker was the only player suspended.

Clayton Oliver, Dan Hannebery, Dale Morris, Trent Dumont and Aidyn Johnson were all offered fines.

North Melbourne forward Jarrad Waite escaped with a $3000 sanction for his high bump on Western Bulldogs backman Jackson Trengove.

An incident involving Collingwood tagger Levi Greenwood, who targeted Dayne Zorko while the Brisbane midfielder was down on his haunches, was deemed to be of negligible impact and no charge was laid against the Magpie.

St Kilda defender Nathan Brown was earlier referred to the tribunal for his crude bump on Essendon's Adam Saad and is looking at a season-ending ban.

Essendon's Cale Hooker accepted a $1500 sanction for misconduct against St Kilda's Daniel McKenzie.