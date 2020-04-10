CR’S PLEA: Noosa Council needs to pull together for good of all

Cr Brian Stockwell is looking for the new-look council to pull together.

NOOSA’S new-look council needs to put any differences aside after a bruising election campaign and pull together.

That’s the call from returned councillor Brian Stockwell as he watches “the dust settling on our latest election” which will see successful council challenger Clare Stewart in charge the council as mayor.

“We find ourselves in a world drastically changed from the beginning of the campaign,” Cr Stockwell said.

“Elections are times where the tribal nature of Noosa comes to the foreground, where each side tries to bend the boundaries at the margins.

“The skirmish this time around was more adversarial than any since the 1980s. But now, more than ever before, it is time that we put these differences aside and pull together as one community to survive, revive and once again thrive as the pandemic threat eases,” he said.

Cr Stockwell welcomed the new gender balance and looked forward to “the enthusiasm that no doubt will come from the three new councillors and mayor”.

He said before settling in to a new four-year term and the challenges that lie ahead it was “important to sincerely thank the outgoing Mayor Tony Wellington for his contribution to this community”

“As the then president of the Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers I acknowledge his determined efforts as both a Sunshine Coast and Noosa Councillor from 2012-2016.

“Over the last four years I have come to know him as a person who always put the long-term interests of the shire at the heart of his decision making.”

Cr Stockwell said the outgoing mayor was a “leader who sought to achieve policy goals by consensus rather than division” and was “not afraid to take bold principled steps to address what he saw as the existential threats to our social, environmental and economic wellbeing”.

He thanked the community for supporting him so strongly as well as his own election campaign team.

“I hope I repay their faith in me, through making the right decisions over the course of the next term,” Cr Stockwell said.