Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

CRUCIAL MILESTONE: Victoria hits promising COVID number

7th Oct 2020 9:56 AM

 

Victoria has recorded six new cases of coronavirus and two deaths today.

The two deaths tragically take Victoria's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 809.

But in a sign of good news, Melbourne's ever-important rolling 14-day average dropped to single digits  to 9.9 for the first time.

Health authorities have consistently said they need a rolling 14-day average of five cases a day to consider easing restrictions in the city.

Regional Victoria's average stayed the same at 0.3.

The state also solved one mystery case with the number of cases with an unknown source dropping to 12.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        Premium Content Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg aims to get households to spend and ultimately help create jobs. News Corp Australia has put together an interactive table to help you...

        Driver bashed with metal bar in road rage attack

        Premium Content Driver bashed with metal bar in road rage attack

        Crime A Coast man decided to take revenge on a driver who overtook him by attacking him...

        Traffic stop exposes drug dealer’s bra cash stash

        Premium Content Traffic stop exposes drug dealer’s bra cash stash

        Crime Drug dealer caught with $6000 cash in her bra is trying to change

        Man rushed to hospital after being trapped under bus

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after being trapped under bus

        Breaking Man escapes life-threatening injuries after bus fell on top of him