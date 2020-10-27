Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Crucial moments police need to see of horror show fall

by Pete Martinelli
27th Oct 2020 5:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

DETECTIVES are seeking witness videos to pinpoint the moment a 25-year-old woman fell from a towering ride at Cairns Showgrounds on Saturday night.

The woman suffered "traumatic" injuries to much of her body including her spine and head when she tumbled from the Hangover, a double pendulum arm ride that rotates passengers 360 degrees.

She and her family were attending Showfest Cairns 2020 at the time.

 

People look on in horror after a 25-year-old woman fell about 30m from the Hang Over ride at the Cairns Showfest. PICTURE: SCREENSHOT
People look on in horror after a 25-year-old woman fell about 30m from the Hang Over ride at the Cairns Showfest. PICTURE: SCREENSHOT

 

Detective Senior Constable Elizabeth Stallard said investigators were still seeking witnesses and videos of the incident to help them piece together what led to the woman's horror fall.

"We are calling for anybody who has vision of that particular ride, when where the lady as fallen in particular," Det Sen-Constable Stallard said.

"We are looking for images of the incident itself, and images of people entering the ride."

Police officers guard the scene of a workplace accident, where a 25 year old female fell a significant distance from an amusement ride at the Cairns Showgrounds, suffering multiple critical injuries. Picture: Brendan Radke
Police officers guard the scene of a workplace accident, where a 25 year old female fell a significant distance from an amusement ride at the Cairns Showgrounds, suffering multiple critical injuries. Picture: Brendan Radke

The incident is under a joint police and Workplace Health and Safety investigation.

She said officers had yet to interview the woman, who remains in Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

"A number of people have come forward but there are still a number of people we wish to speak to," Det Sen-Constable Stallard said.

Videos posted on social media have shown the aftermath of the accident as the woman lay in the ride's hydraulic system.

 

Originally published as Crucial moments police need to see of horror show fall

More Stories

accident cairns showfest fall accident show ride

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Changes to cut truck impacts on hinterland roads

        Premium Content Changes to cut truck impacts on hinterland roads

        Council News Main Roads says it is taking action to reduce the impact of trucks on hinterland roads.

        Drug test to remove Bachie’s substance doubt

        Premium Content Drug test to remove Bachie’s substance doubt

        Crime Drug test to confirm what substance Jess Glasgow was found with

        New chapter as Ironwoman champion switches clubs

        Premium Content New chapter as Ironwoman champion switches clubs

        News Lana Rogers switches Coast clubs in shock surf lifesaving move

        Students log on to follow prehistoric dream

        Premium Content Students log on to follow prehistoric dream

        Education Coast students were thrilled to hear from Australian Age of Dinosaurs...