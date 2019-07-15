'Cruising' at Cooroy with classic sets of wheels

CLASSIC CRUSING: The Combined Coastal Car Club is now holding Friday Cruising Cooroy evenings. This is a photo of last year's show and shine.

CRUISING Cooroy on a Friday night is reviving classic memories of Australia embracing the car culture.

The Combined Coastal Car Club of Cooroy this Friday is helping many turn back the clock to a time when FJ Holdens were the coolest wheels on the block and doing laps was the best show in town. Not that the club's classic cars are going any further than the Johnson Park clubhouse where they will be the star attractions of these meet and greet for people with a love of stylish lines of the motoring kind.

Club spokesman Ian Skipworth said these revved-up social gatherings were running through this month and next on the first and third Fridays from 5.30pm to 8pm.

The last Cruising Cooroy attracted about 13 classic cars, which he expects to build on in the coming weeks.

The club used to hold popular get-togethers outside Noosa Civic's Autopro store that attracted up to 30 or more classic sets of wheels for the public to admire and chat to owners.

The hope is these classic cars will entice town visitors from the nearby RV stopover run by the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce plus locals.

Mr Skipworth said the clubhouse had all the facilities needed. It has a kitchen, lighting, outdoor fires for warmth, a sausage sizzle plus a coffee van.

"At Noosa Civic we used to get 30 or 40 (classic cars) along that are all privateer,” he said..

"We had a mix and match of hot rods and plenty of children came along once we got going.

"Every car has a story and there's plenty of chances to have a chat. I've got an FJ Holden that I've had since my mid 20s and I'm 70 now. It was pretty sad until about 1990 and then it went into the workshop to have the rust cut out and be painted.

"It took about two years to put the electrics in and the glass and the motor and this that and the other.”

Mr Skipworth said the club hoped to expand early next year and was keen for the club to invite displays of old farm machinery next year as part of a field day.

These are add-ons to the club's popular swap meet in September and car show on October 20.

Phone 0407642627.