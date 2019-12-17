Crunch time for last minute gift idea

SHOWTIME: John Wood and Guy Edmonds are set to stare in Crunch Time, the latest play by David Williamson.

SHOWTIME: John Wood and Guy Edmonds are set to stare in Crunch Time, the latest play by David Williamson.

THEATRE lovers will want to get in quick for tickets to David Williamson’s latest theatrical triumph Crunch Time.

If you are looking for that perfect last minute Christmas gift, tickets are no on sale for the performances scheduled for April 2020 at The J Noosa.

The Noosa season is the Queensland premiere of Crunch Time and will be presented by NOOSA alive!, the annual performing arts festival of which Australian theatre heavyweight David Williamson is a founding patron.

President of NOOSA alive! Andrew Squires said Crunch Time is Williamson’s final play before retirement.

“David is of course a Noosa local and such a strong supporter of the arts in the region,” Mr Squires said.

“This will be a particularly special season, and tickets are sure to sell like hot cakes.”

“David is renowned for topical satirical comedies and incisive social commentary, and Crunch Time promises that in spades.”

“If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas present for a loved one, you’d be hard pressed to beat tickets to this,” he says.

Crunch Time will be presented as a precursor and fundraiser for NOOSA alive! 2020, with Williamson donating royalties from the show to the festival.

The production comes direct from the world premiere in Sydney at the highly acclaimed Ensemble Theatre.

Directed by Mark Kilmurry with a cast including John Wood (Blue Heelers) and Guy Edmonds (Betrayal), Crunch Time sparkles with razor sharp wit and humour, tackling pertinent social issues head-on in a tale of family and duty.

Overview

Steve is the typical Aussie bloke – self-assured, social and sports-mad. Recently retired from a high-flying career, he’s passed the family business over to his son Jimmy – a chip off the old block. But his eldest son Luke, an engineer with more of an interest in algebra than AFL, has never quite seen eye-to-eye with his dad and they haven’t spoken in eight years. When Steve suddenly falls ill, time is running out to repair their broken relationship – and Luke and Jimmy will have to go to extreme lengths to fulfil their father’s final wishes.

Performance Dates

Thursday, April 16 at 7.30pm, Friday, April 17 at 7.30pm, and Saturday, April 18 at 2pm and 7.30pm

Tickets are $65 for all performances, with a $60 concession available for the matinee show on Saturday, April 18.

For bookings, visit www.noosaalive.com.au or call the box office on (07) 5329 6560 Monday to Friday from 10am–3pm.