Cuddle time at Cooroy Fusion Festival

CUTE AS: All things cute and cuddly will be at Cooroy Fusion this Saturday as part of a town full of free attractions including every family's favourite Old Macdonald's Animal Farm this Saturday. Contributed

DON'T forget to pay Cooroy Library a visit during this weekend's Fusion Festival with events happening throughout Saturday.

Take up a Lego challenge at the Lego Lounge where you might even win a prize for your creation.

You can also launch into hands-on, take-home STEAM activities with catapults and helicopters.

In the kids' area, take a trip to Old Macdonald's Animal Farm. Get up close and cuddle with all your favourite barnyard buddies.

At 10.30am, the little kids up to five years can enjoy singing, dancing, instrument play with songs, rhymes and movement activities with a Music2Grow family music session.

Be inspired in the Cooroy Makerspace with the simulated three-dimensional world of virtual reality painting, 3D prints and learn to sew a scrunchie.

The Library Community Lounge has Cooroy Tai Chi at 10am and a book sale by Friends of Mill Place.

Even the library roof will have some fun with a jumping castle and a great spot to take a break and catch the views around town.

Around the festival site, the First Forever 5 book bike will peddle around and in the community stall area you will find a library pop-up book shop and meet some of the talented wordsmiths that live in our local area.

And did you know Cooroy Library was listed as one of the six coolest libraries in the world?

For full library event information and times, visit the Cooroy Fusion Festival's website.