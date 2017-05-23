Cuisine by the sea all part of the Food and Wine festivities

The tipis on Noosa Main Beach at the closing night event.

SOME of the best events at this year's Noosa Food and Wine festival were the ones where you could eat exceptional dishes with the sand in your toes.

With the second annual cuisine extravaganza wrapping up on Sunday night, Food and Wine organiser Maria Crews said the event went smoothly.

"To have ideas and see it come to life, it's really good,” Ms Crews said.

"Everyone seemed to enjoy it, everyone loved it. I'm relieved that the weather came through.”

Ms Crews said the local support for the event helped make it such a success.

"The support of Noosa locals, it's been a lot of commitment. We couldn't have done it without their hard work,” she said.

"Being a celebrity chef or not, it's the local chefs, the local producers that made it what it was.

"A lot of the chefs changed their menus once they got here and discovered the local produce.

"We worked closely with Slow Food Noosa. They were an integral part of the festival. It's so important we build those close relationships within the festival.”

Highlights of the weekend were the opening night on Noosa Main Beach under the tipis, the Long Table Lunch that brought traffic to a halt on Hastings St, a special event at Makepeace Island, Sweet Soiree with Adriano Zumbo, the Woods Wine and Produce Village and the closing night.