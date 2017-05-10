24°
Culinary journey is in our backyard

Michele Sternberg
| 10th May 2017 4:00 PM
TIME TO DINE: Local chefs are gearing up for this year's Noosa Food and Wine festival.
TIME TO DINE: Local chefs are gearing up for this year's Noosa Food and Wine festival.

THE countdown is on, with only one week to go until Noosa Food and Wine 2017.

Already 28 events have sold out, however tickets are still available to dozens of other culinary adventures during the four-day event.

One new event not to be missed is an entertainment-filled wine and produce village in Noosa Woods, says festival director Maria Crews.

Noosa Woods will "come to life", she added.

"The Woods wine and produce village is a must-attend and should be added to your festival to-do list.

"Visitors can walk around the village and meet, taste and buy wines from 30winemakers.

"We will also be showcasing the best produce from the region - I recommend that you taste the produce and meet the growers from Slow Food Noosa and Noosa Farmers Market.

"We have a great line-up of music for the Festival Sunset Sets and the best part is, all entertainment is included in the ticket price."

At the heart of The Woods will be the vineyard-themed Dal Zotto Prosecco Bar, with prosecco cocktails and cicchetti dishes created by Noosa Boathouse. Other bars include Sticks Wine and Cheese Bar, Asahi Super Dry Oyster Bar, Sunset Lounge presented by Miss Moneypenny's and the Cider Lab Harvest Bar.

Something you don't get to see every day is a Winemaker Smackdown.

Nick Stock will host this event in which the festival winemakers go head to head convincing visitors who makes the best and why we should drink their wine.

"There will be no 'whining' - just a lot of competitiveness," Ms Crews said.

Festival chefs, including Sat Bains, Matt Golinksi, Monty Kuludrovic and Luke Mangan, will take to the cooking stage to share their secrets and tricks of the trade.

Noosa Woods will also be home to the ultimate festival music takeover.

Billed as 'for those who know', this line-up will bring together Hugo Gruzman, Jimmy 2 Sox, Surahn, Wealth, Greg Sara and Tim Sullivan.

Tickets for The Woods can be purchased at noosafoodandwine.com.au for $30 or $35 on the door.

Festival picks

Not sure which events to go to this year? Here's our quick guide to finding an event you'll love.

Love seafood?

A Seafaring Adventure: Rove Locale and dine from a raw bar, with fish cooked in front of you on fire pits all matched with wines from Quartz Reef and Cullen. Locale, May 19, $220.

Oysters + Sparkling: Fresh shucked organic oysters from Wapengo Rocks served with Mountadam sparkling. Café Le Monde, May 19, $85.

Sparkling Seafood Lunch: Watch the water sparkle on Noosa river as you enjoy a long seafood lunch. Sirocco, May 20, $110.

The Queensland Seafood experience: Four of Queensland's best chefs will create a four-course seafood dinner matched with wines by Mandala and Zilzie. View Restaurant, Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas, May 20, $140.

Dine on the beach?

French Saloon Pop Up: An entire Melbourne restaurant is being relocated to Noosa Main Beach. Noosa Main Beach, May 19 and 20, $250.

Champagne Brunch: Hosted by Ben Willamson (Gerard's Bistro), start your day with breakfast on the beach. Noosa Main Beach, May 20, $65.

Lunch in the Tipis: Fresh seafood lunch with an Asian twist created by Jerry Mai (PhoNom). Noosa Main Beach, May 21, $110.

Like a drink?

Champagne Masterclass: Taste five champagnes and learn how the food you eat changes the taste of each champagne. Sofitel Noosa Pacific, May21, $120.

Pinot Palooza Unplugged: Australia's best pinot party unplugged. Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas, May 18, $55.

Sparkling Darling: Prosecco, champagne, cava - taste the difference. Learn all there is to know about fizzy wine in this fun and fancy session. An essential 'little pinky' out morning session. Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas, May20, $55.

Bangers and Smash: Learn what's best to drink at your next barbecue. Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas, May21, $55.

Something sweet?

A sweet soiree: Adriano Zumbo will prepare a four- course sweet degustation with French Champagne on arrival. Noosa Boathouse, May 21, $195.

An Indigenous Kitchen: Feast on a menu created using Australian indigenous and wild ingredients. Rock Salt, May 20, $165.

A Middle Eastern Feast: The flavours of Middle Eastern food will come to life during this lunch of three courses with matching wines. Pitchfork, May 21, $135.

Flights and Flavours: Travis McAuley from Hellenic Republic will create a flight of flavour with the local produce matched with Australian wines. Sirocco, May 19, $145.

Love Italian?

Food from our Home: A Southern Italian food and wine experience created by Rio Capurso, Andy Davies, Nino Zoccali and Massimo Mele with live burrata making by Giorgio Linguanti. Locale, May 21, $140.

Dinner on the Waterfront: Tony Percuoco, Luca Ciano and Ray Capaldi join with Andrea Ravezzani to create an Italian dinner. Noosa Waterfront, May 20, $160.

Meatlover?

Beef and Reef: Nick Holloway (NUNU) and Paul Cooper (Bishop Sessa) will team up with Shane Bailey to create the ultimate three- course beef and reef lunch feast. Noosa Boathouse, May19, $145.

All Stars lunch: Presented by Australian Pork, a long lunch made by an all-star chef line-up featuring Andrew Ravezzani (Noosa Waterfront), Spencer Patrick (Bistro H) and Ka Wai 'Buddah' Lo (Matteos). Noosa Waterfront, May 19, $135.

Geoff Lindsay up close and personal: An intimate dinner for only 12 people matched with wines from Yangarra. Wasabi (Ibento), May 19, $300.

Sat Bains up close and personal: Dinner for only 12 people prepared and served by Sat. Wasabi (Ibento), May20, $350.

