Cull of the wild is Noosa Council’s pest solution

Noosa Council is keen to curb the impact of wild dogs on our local koalas.

RED deer rate the highest action priority in Noosa under its draft biosecurity plan scoring a 24 out of 30, but wild dogs are in sights of council controllers to help save out diminishing wild koala populations.

These wild dogs and dingoes are next on the priority list (20), foxes and feral cats are next (19), with wild pigs scoring 18 on the council hit list.

The scores are based on a rating system for likelihood of establishment (1-5), ecological impact (1-5), economic impact (1-5), community impact (1-5) and feasibility of management (1-10).

Noosa control program of deer had seen a report of more than 50 removed in recent times, while the use of baits for wild dogs has been a standard method of control.

“Invasive animals can be highly mobile, seeking out territories and searching for food and prey,” the draft plan said.

“Different techniques are used to control invasive animals depending on the scale and location of the issue.

“To maximise management effectiveness pest animal control is undertaken subject to movement, breeding and feeding patterns. For example, foxes are controlled prior to turtle nesting.”

Council’s targeting of wild dogs comes after research has shown that they “can significantly impact” koalas.

“Council and the University of Sunshine Coast have developed a proposal to expand wild dog control efforts towards key koala habitat areas,” the report said.

“This will not only help landowners but also provide further protection to local koala populations.”

And council are use mobile apps along with more traditional methods like recording feral animal tracks in the sand, to pinpoint and monitor wild pests.

“Staff use tablets or mobile phones with Collector App to record invasive species presence and management response.

“Sites are revisited to assess the effectiveness of management controls over time. Collector App can also be used for targeted citizen science projects to gather more data and information from residents across the shire.”

The plan will now be finalised and come back before council before final adoption.