Cult US lifestyle show homes in on North

The idyllic seaside town of Cardwell will reach a global audience of more than 10 million viewers when it features on popular US TV show, House Hunters International.

The show, which focuses on people relocating from one country to another through renting or buying, will attract worldwide publicity for the town's local attractions.

Filming starts this weekend with the episode featuring a city girl from Austin, Texas and her fiance, originally from Cardwell, looking for a rental property to relocate to.

M Property Townsville's Martin McDonough will again take part in the filming of House Hunters International. It's the third time Martin will participate in the international program which receives over 10 million viewers per episode. PICTURES: MATT TAYLOR.

For M Property Townsville real estate agent Martin McDonough, it will be the third time he has been part of the program.

"They're looking at three properties and basically what we're going to do is take them through, film each day, film locations, we've got drones going up for cassowaries and it will be all about what North Queensland has to offer," he said.

"It's good to see someone from Austin, Texas, coming to move to a town like Cardwell. They've done a lot of work since flooding, cyclones, so the place looks quite good.

"I meet a lot (of internationals relocating) all the time, when we talk that's normally to a wife or a husband who's met an Australian person and they're coming in. I've just sold a Canadian couple their first home ever.

"It's a different lifestyle than what people have in America, and if we can help the region, that helps us."

House Hunters International filming in Townsville with local talent Gemma Sneyd and Ashley Rio, director Anita Poteri, Real Estate agent Martin McDonough, in a Queensland home that will feature on the show.

The 26 minute episode will be broadcast in over 101 countries with a huge cult following in the US.

Martin says the reality show is covering a number of locations in Australia because it's the only place they can film during the global COVID-19 pandemic. It's hoped another episode will be filmed in Townsville later in the year.

Originally published as Cult US lifestyle show homes in on North