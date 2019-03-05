Cultural clashes that shaped Cooran to be revealed

EARLY INSIGHTS: Noosa Museum voluntee Vivien Staggard at the first colonial occupation by coach house and stables on land earlier housing Gubbi Gubbi village.

A COORAN shared history seminar will give a remarkable insight into the common cultural links between traditional landowners and early European settlers.

This presentation will reveal the consequences of colonial settlement and its impact on the traditional custodians featuring indigenous and non-indigenous speakers .

This gathering is being hosted jointly by Sunshine Coast Reconciliation Group and the Noosa Shire Museum, supported by Reconciliation Queensland and Noosa Shire Council.

Meredith Walker, convenor of the Shared History Committee said: "The idea for the seminar was prompted by the wealth of information about Cooran in the collection of the museum, including the Gubbi Gubbi Keeping Place.

"A highlight of the seminar will be the contributions from Kabi Kabi/Gubbi Gubbi traditional custodians Melinda Serico and Brian Warner who will speak about their family history.”

Brian is one of the Kabi Kabi Native Title applicants. He is a descendent of the Kabi Kabi and Wakka Wakka tribes on his mother's side and Barumgum on his father's side.

Brian trained as an intelligence officer and has worked for several government organisations including the Australian Tax Office and Centrelink.

Brian has a high interest in building economic sustainability outcomes through business development for the newly Kabi Kabi self-governing body. Melinda Serico is a Gubbi Gubbi/Kabi Kabi traditional custodian of the Sunshine Coast.

Through art, community and teaching she has passed on her indigenous knowledge to the community in a variety of meetings, festivals and shared events.

Melinda has created paintings for the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, a children's pathway for Bunyaville Environmental Education Centre and a garden artwork for Noosa State High School. She organised the creation of the wonderful Gubbi Gubbi Possum Skin Cloak, now on display at the USC campus.

The seminar will be held at the Memorial School of Arts Hall in King St on Tuesday March 12 from 9.30am until 2.15pm.

Tickets are $35 (waged) and $20 (unwaged) and includes morning tea and lunch. Bookings can be made at https://shared

history-cooran.

eventbrite.com.au or call 0425 257 99.