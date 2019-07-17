Cultural festival set to come alive in Noosa this week

ONE NIGHT ONLY: The Modern Maori Quartet are bringing their old school entertainment and utterly incredible voices to Noosa alive! Friday, July 19 at The J.

IT'S HERE. Noosa alive! officially kicks off this Friday, July 19 for 10 days of culture and the arts with world-class musicians, authors, dancers, artists, food events and more set to bring Noosa to life.

With several events already sold out the message from festival organisers is to get in quick to avoid missing out.

With performances scheduled from Queensland Ballet, The Umbilical Brothers and Tim Freedman plus a strong line-up of local talent there is sure to be something for everyone or all ages to enjoy.

Festival producer Tim Loydell said tickets are still available to events across the festival.

"There are only a handful of seats left for opening night (Friday) 19 July at The J with the Modern Maori Quartet, and also for Tim Freedman on Saturday 20 July,” Mr Loydell said.

"Both promise to be absolutely stand-out shows.”

This year will see local Emma Bridget Tomlinson take to the stage for Opera Funk as well as Noosa Orchestra.

Noosa's Anna Smith will feature in GANZ A Capella and Sunshine Coast local Sahara Beck is also back to perform after rising to fame from her single Here We Go Again.

Mr Loydell said 2019 has seen a great response to the festival line-up which has now been running for more than 15 years.

"We're really pleased to see such a positive response to our events this year and are looking forward to full houses for all shows,” he said.

"Additional tickets released for festival favourites like the Queensland Ballet are being snapped up quickly, so we're urging everyone to get booking now to avoid missing out.”

Tickets and event program available at www.noosaalive.com.au.