Cultural trail in the making

ON TRACK: The Environmental and Cultural Learning Trail through the shire is now in the making.

NOOSA Biosphere Reserve Foundation has awarded the Marine Ecology Education Indigenous Corporation $19,500 in funding from its grants scheme to develop multimedia information for tourism and education centred on Noosa's river and lakes.

Project facilitator Simon Walker said the aim was to improve understanding of the links between the environment, local indigenous culture and native species in Noosa, and provide opportunities for developing indigenous led eco-tourism ventures into the future.

"This project will promote a better understanding of Noosa's indigenous environmental and cultural heritage,” Dr Walker said.

"The knowledge bank can be used to engage the community and visitors in targeted learning and educational experiences in Noosa.”

The bank would also support better management of Noosa's natural assets, including Noosa River, lakes and creeks by building our understanding of this fragile ecosystem.

"It will also increase the breadth of the Noosa experience by providing new tourism and public education opportunities in the region,” Dr Walker said.

Named the Environmental and Cultural Learning Trail, the seed funding would advance a broader project that aims to support indigenous led economic opportunities within the region for the Kabi Kabi people.

Targeted workshops with the indigenous community will help with the identification of significant landscapes and iconic species.

"We have begun consulting with the local Kabi Kabi people as to what parts of the river are important,” Dr Walker said.

Chair and Kabi Kabi elder Fred Palin said MEEIC aimed to provide Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people the opportunity to reconnect and engage with their traditional and cultural landscapes.

"Facilitating ecological education and learning for environmental restoration with input of traditional owner knowledge is aimed at creating opportunities in industries such as indigenous tourism,” Mr Palin said.

NBRF's David Dique said the project would add to Noosa's cultural experience.

"This project will share information about culturally significant landscapes

and species through education in a contemporary context - across a wide community audience,” Dr Dique said.