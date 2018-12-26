Culture plan for Noosa trumps ignorance

ADOPTING a cultural plan for Noosa has been compared by Mayor Tony Wellington as akin to keeping the barbarians at bay.

In the Noosa Cultural Plan 2019-23, which was adopted by the council last Thursday as the first of its kind in 10 years, Cr Wellington, author, photographer and artist, outlines his rationale for the need for an arts and heritage-based culture.

"Few zealots or fundamentalists take an interest in the arts,” CrWellington said.

"Indeed, zealots are often opposed to the sort of pluralism and diversity that the arts encompass.

"That's because art, by its very nature, challenges our personal perceptions of the world. Art is a constant reminder of our essential individual differences.”

The Mayor said arts bred understanding and a tolerance of diversity.

"Heritage is also a means by which we come to know ourselves better, to define who we are and how we got here,” he said.

"This Noosa Cultural Plan will help ensure that both the arts and our communal history will continue to be positive forces, fostering individual well-being and building social cohesion.”

Council officers have developed a proposed 2019 action to begin implementation of the cultural plan.

"This includes reviewing council's approach to cultural development, place making, art in public places and stakeholder engagement,” a council report said.

The action includes:

Exploring the potential of creating a Hinterland Heritage brand

Increase the heritage sector's involvement with local schools, educators and families to raise young people's awareness of Noosa's history

The development of creative nodes or precincts, supporting the clustering or co-location of creative businesses and activities to support the development of creative products.

The plan aims to increase the use of cultural venues and a rise in the number of new cultural participants.