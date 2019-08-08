Culture workshops

NOOSAVILLE and Cooroy libraries are rolling out a series of free workshops in August led by local woman and refugee Albertina Banks, as part of Multicultural Queensland Month.

Ms Banks, originally a refugee from West Papua and an Australian Dutch-Indonesian citizen since 1967, will conduct two interactive cultural awareness workshops that will cover topics such as verbal and non-verbal behaviour, cultural perspectives and communication and language barriers.

Library programs officer Liz Bleechmore said it was important to help locals gain a better understanding of our cultural diversity in this region.

“These free workshops at the library are open to the public so we encourage those from all walks of life to come along and for parents to bring along their teenage children.

“Albertina has so much interesting knowledge to share and her perspective is something that should be heard and embraced by everyone in our community as we honour Multicultural Queensland Month here at Noosa Library Service.”

The two-hour workshops take place at Cooroy on August 13 and Noosaville on August 14 at 10am.

Bookings are essential: www.libraries.noosa.qld.gov.au or 5329 6555.