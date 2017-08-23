Cup-cats and dog cakes help RSPCA

YUM: Keely and Bianca enjoy an animal-themed cupcake for Cupcake Day.

NOOSA District State High School Pomona Campus house leaders organised a cupcake sale to raise money for the RSPCA last week.

A total of $427.25 was donated to the RSCPA's Queensland branch generated through the sale of the baked goods.

Junior school engagement officer Alex Nockles said she was proud of the way the school community supported the event.

"Thanks to all the students who supported the day, whether through baking or helping out at the sale or buying cupcakes," Miss Nockles said.

Yesterday was the official day to host a Cupcake Day to raise money to help the RSPCA fight animal cruelty but fundraisers can be held any time in August or September.

The initiative has raised more than $291,500 so far.

All proceeds from Cupcake Day fundraisers go towards animals in need.