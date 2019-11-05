Cup Day fun hits Noosa in style

CUP FUN: Paula Kennett, Sarah Bradford and Sarah Power are race ready for Melbourne Cup festivities at Noosa Boathouse. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

CUP FUN: Paula Kennett, Sarah Bradford and Sarah Power are race ready for Melbourne Cup festivities at Noosa Boathouse. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

FASCINATORS, frocks and fedoras will be pulled from the cupboard today as locals gear up for a day of Melbourne Cup festivities.

From office sweeps to Melbourne Cup luncheons, many will stop at 2pm local time to back a winner.

The race that stops the nation will see some of Noosa’s favourite restaurants and venues host celebration’s including Noosa Boathouse.

The Boathouse’s Sarah Bradford said their event, which has been sold out for weeks, will be a fun afternoon.

“We are doing a four-course lunch and we will have auctions, sweeps, lucky door prizes and best dressed.”

“Something that makes us a bit different is we have an Calcutta auctions with a live auctioneer.”

“It’s quite fun and we always love seeing people dress up.”