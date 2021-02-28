Curious combinations transform taco menu at hotspot

Piper Hertslet, Naomi Holzberger, Adrienne Haldin, Zali Smith and Stefanie Cooper enjoy El Camino Cantina at Sunshine Plaza's new Taco Topia menu.

A Sunshine Coast Mexican restaurant is serving up a new menu featuring roasted cauliflower, pulled pork and pineapple, and barramundi

El Camino Cantina has giant margaritas, corn chips and salsa and flavours that will blow diners' minds.

And the franchise at Sunshine Plaza has now launched a new range of tacos.

Taco Topia features 12 new flavours of the handheld tortilla snacks that are "turbocharged with fabulous flavours".

Piper Hertslet, 18, is a repeat visitor to the Coast restaurant.

"It's got good vibes, I like just hanging out with my friends," she said.

"It's a good place to come and the food is really good."

Naomi Holzberger, 18, said while the food is great, El Camino Cantina's happy hour is also a big drawcard.

"The $7.50 drinks definitely every weekday, it's good," she said.

El Camino Cantina food and beverage director Molly Haranis said theTaco Topia menu features flavour combinations that diners wouldn't find anywhere else.

"With a dozen different Taco Topia combinations and an ever-evolving line-up of our legendary margaritas, it's a great way to explore our unique take on Tex-Mex cuisine," she said.

Ms Haranis said guests are loving the new menu choices.

"Our Sunshine Coast customers' three top picks are the Fish Tucker, Papa Pastor and Cauli Cartel," she said.

"Guests looking for a good deal are heading straight for the total package, which includes any three tacos for $19."

All tacos are $7 or $4 every Taco Tuesday.

A range of Standard $2 tacos and Cadillac $4 tacos are also available every Taco Tuesday.

For those with ready to really indulge El Camina Cantina now has a bottomless Tacos & Towers deal for $50 per person which gives you an endless supply of tacos and a bottomless margarita tower over the course of an hour.