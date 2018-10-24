CURRIMUNDI SHOOTING: Duo arrested after fleeing state

The alleged shooting occurred outside the Reject Shop at Currimundi.

TWO men have been arrested following the alleged shooting of a man in the carpark of a Sunshine Coast shopping centre last week.

Yesterday, with the assistance of Victoria Police Taskforce Echo detectives, a search warrant was executed on a residence in Saint Albans, Victoria in relation to the incident.

The men, aged 56 and 26, were taken into custody.

It is alleged that on October 19 an altercation occurred in the carpark of Currimundi Marketplace between three men.

Two men were then seen leaving the carpark in a sedan.

A short time later a 45-year-old man presented to a Battery Hill medical centre with a gunshot wound to the abdomen before being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The two Queensland men will face Melbourne Magistrates Court today before Sunshine Coast detectives fly to Victoria to seek extradition.