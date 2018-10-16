Curtain set to rise on a new era

Liza Park, from Noosa Arts Theatre, is overwhelmed by community support.

MORE than a decade of fundraising and hard work is starting to pay off for Noosa Arts Theatre.

Mildewed walls in the dressing rooms will be replaced and extra toilets will be added, thanks to the generosity of Coast tradies.

Despite raising just half of the $500,000 required for the total theatre renovations, the community organisation has begun stage one.

Coast developer Alan Stewart got the project under way, with local building designer Andrew McKellar donating his design services to draw up the plans, worth at least $8000.

Noosa builder Damien Davidson, of Damien Davidson Building, was then contracted to undertake the building works, with Matt Keilor Plumbing also coming on board.

Both offered to wear the costs of some unexpected problems encountered through building, knowing the community theatre group had no more money to spend.

To top it off, Noosaville Reece Plumbing donated $10,000 worth of plumbing equipment, bringing tears to the eyes of project manager Liza Park.

"Until now no one has offered to help us," she said.

"I've written to so many companies asking for help with building materials and no one has helped.

"For Reece to come on board the way they have is incredible.

"It's a much better standard than what we were contemplating because we couldn't afford it.

"We weren't expecting this at all."

Stage one renovations will see the addition of two new dressing rooms and five new toilets for patrons, including a disabled toilet.

"In the past we've only ever had two toilets between the cast and patrons," Ms Park said.

Work is expected to be completed next month, with the theatre reopening in April with David Williamson's popular production Travelling North.

A gala opening night is being planned.

The group is still a little short and can not afford to pay for new concrete in the courtyard area, which is covered in uneven pavers.

If any other businesses would like to contribute paint, concrete or lighting equipment, the theatre would be grateful.

Those interested can phone the centre on 5449 9343.