Customer threatens to sue cafe over 'fake' French food

La Maison du Pattisier owners Francoise and Eric Pernoud in their new premises in Meridan Plains. John McCutcheon

IT looks like a croissant, it even smells like a croissant but is it really the French delicacy this cafe claim it to be?

Owners of La Maison du Patissier in Meridan Plains, Eric and Fracoise Pernoud have been left gobsmacked after receiving an email from the Office of Fair Trade informing them someone intended to sue the business for "selling fake French food" and "false advertising".

The couple have just recently opened their cafe, bakery and patisserie and said they had received nothing but rave reviews for their traditional French goods.

So it came as a shock to the Pernouds, who both came from France, to hear these allegations had been made against their business, especially considering what they entailed.

The complainant has claimed the business advertised it sold macrons but when the person visited the cafe there weren't any on offer.

They also claimed that their French pastries were not fresh and not made on site.

The Pernouds said they take great pride in their business and guarantee there offerings are traditionally French.

"Nothing is from the box to the oven to the plate for us," Mrs Pernoud said.

"Everything is made from scratch. It is all traditional French affair so plenty of real butter."

The couple said at the end of the day they know they provide quality products and they have welcomed the publicity that has come from the complaint.