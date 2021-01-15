Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

‘Cut your c*** off’: Man’s vile threats to wrong number

by Marcel Baum
15th Jan 2021 8:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man who sent a barrage of grotesque threats via voice and text messages to the person he believed broke into his house has faced court after admitting to harassing the wrong person by mistake.

Appearing at Cleveland Magistrates Court yesterday Ryan Graham Hill, 40, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

The court heard an infuriated Hill made multiple calls and sent 10 - 20 texts to a young man in Cairns on June 18 last year which included graphic threats:

"I've got a bullet for you, you retarded c***" and "I am going to cut your c*** off".

 

Ryan Hill leaves Cleveland Magistrates Court. Picture: Marcel Baum
Ryan Hill leaves Cleveland Magistrates Court. Picture: Marcel Baum

 

However, defence solicitor Lewis Hunter said the frightening messages were sent to the wrong number by mistake.

A police prosecutor said the Thorneside tiler claimed he had first been threatened by his victim, however recordings reviewed proved this false.

The court was further told when police inspected Hill's phone "it appeared to have been wiped".

Mr Hunter said his client had a "solid" working history and only dated criminal history.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta acknowledged the defendant had been "out of trouble" for six years but asked him to imagine what the stream of threats would have felt like to his victim.

The magistrate confirmed Hill had no connection with his victim and that he had indeed rung the wrong number.

Hill was placed on a $400 bond for 12 months with no conviction recorded.

Originally published as 'Cut your c*** off': Man's vile threats to wrong number

More Stories

court crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water clears to offer great weekend fishing

        Premium Content Water clears to offer great weekend fishing

        Lifestyle Fishing expert Scott Hillier says tuna are on the bite in open water while a few days of clear weather have primed conditions in the rivers too.

        Residents angry as short-stay neighbour wins support

        Premium Content Residents angry as short-stay neighbour wins support

        News An application for a holiday home has been recommended for approval despite strong...

        Rail duplication design changes worry MP

        Premium Content Rail duplication design changes worry MP

        Politics The North Coast rail line duplication is causing confusion with residents...

        New Coast brigade ready for line of fire

        Premium Content New Coast brigade ready for line of fire

        News A new volunteer brigade has been launched in a Coast district that was scorched in...