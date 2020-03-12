Cutters future in league hanging by a thread

The Pomona Cooran Cutters are in danger of folding as one stalwart sends out a player SOS.

HAVING done just about everything in the Pomona Cooran Cutters Rugby League Club from groundsman to president, one stalwart is now hoping for the 11th-hour resurrection of his much-loved team.

Ron Greentree, 68, is among the locals in the Noosa hinterland gutted as the Cutters look to be out of the local rugby league competition for 2020, after becoming a late withdrawal at the back end of the 2019 competition.

“We had a mix up last year with the administration part of the club and we had to pull out of the comp with four games left,” said Greentree who has stepped back in as the club president.

“We got all sponsors on this year thinking that we had players – they (the players) verbally said yes, but then they just dwindled off.

“Now we’re in the position we can’t field a side and the Sunshine Coast League needs to know soon … we’re trying every avenue we can,” he said.

The Gympie and Noosa league clubs have been unable to commit to helping the local side out with dual registration of players and the Mary Valley Staggs offer to play one of its home games there to keep a league presence in town has been to no avail.

For Greentree and supporters their love is cheering on the Cutters and no substitutes will cut it.

Now the Division 2 draw has been competed without the Cutters, the 2018 premiers thanks to support from the Noosa Pirates, in the comp.

“It’s very sad, we’ve been in it (the comp) for 30 years.

“I helped start the club up and I thought I’d jump back in and help … we’ve got a heap of sponsors, we’ve got a good committee, but we can’t field a team.”

He said more than 20 players verbally committed to playing for the Cutters but that has now dwindled to about eight players.

“We’ve got the musterers, but nothing to muster.”

However, Greentree is hoping to “pull a rabbit out of the hat” in time for the Cutters to run on when the lower grade comp kicks off.

Greentree’s son Mark has stepped back in as well as the appointed 2020 coach. Interested players please contact: Coach Mark Greentree 0477 808 672 or assistant coach- Angus Sullivan 0484 864 346.