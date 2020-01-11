Cutting in front of a cop car never a good idea

The police car was driving into Freedom Fuels at Withcott.

The police car was driving into Freedom Fuels at Withcott. Sarah Harvey

CUTTING in front of a police car while entering a Withcott service station has proved an expensive manoeuvre for a Toowoomba man who has been ordered off the road for two years.

Police on patrol had been pulling into the Freedom Fuels service station from the Warrego Highway about 10.20am, November 25, when a car driven by Robert James Hague pulled across in front of them, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

Police pulled him up and though a roadside breath test proved negative, checks of his licence found he had been disqualified from driving for two years in April 2018, police prosecutor Rowan Brewster-Webb told the court.

Hague pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified by court order.

His solicitor Brad Skuse, of David Burns Lawyers, told the court his client and family had only recently relocated to Withcott and he usually had a friend who drove.

However, that friend was not available and his partner did not drive so he had driven the short distance to get his five-year-old autistic daughter a drink as she didn't drink water, he said.

His client instructed there was a car at a bowser in front of him so he had driven around the vehicle across the path of the police car, he said.

Hague had been just three months away from being eligible to get his driver's licence back.

Mr Skuse said his client had good prospects of obtaining work and fortunately a housemate could drive.

Magistrate Robbie Davies reminded Hague that driving while disqualified was a serious offence as it was showing contempt for court orders.

Noting he had a SPER debt of $6600, Mr Davies said a large fine would not be appropriate and sentenced Hague to one month in jail which was wholly suspended for 12 months and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for the mandatory minimum of two years.